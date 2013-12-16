UNITED NATIONS Recently defeated M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have continued to recruit in neighbouring Rwanda while the Congolese army has been involved in human rights abuses and corruption, according to a confidential U.N. report.

"The Group has documented that M23 received continued support from Rwandan territory," the U.N. Group of Experts said in its final report to the U.N. Security Council's Congo sanctions committee, which was seen by Reuters on Monday.

The independent expert panel also accused armed groups and the Congolese army of an array of human rights abuses - including the use of child soldiers, summary executions and sexual violence - and profiting from illegal mining operations in resource-rich eastern Congo.

