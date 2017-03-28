Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) secretary general Jean Marc Kabunda addresses a news conference at the residence of the late veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in the Limete Municipality in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Carrubba

Supporters of the Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) gather outside the residence of the late veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in the Limete Municipality in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Carrubba

Supporters of the Congolese main opposition Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) gather outside the residence of the late veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in the Limete Municipality in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Carrubba

Supporters of the Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), shout slogans as they gather outside the party headquarters in Limete municipality of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Supporters of the Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) display a bullet they say was used by riot-police during clashes outside the residence of the late veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in the Limete Municipality in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Carrubba

Supporters of the Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), chant slogans outside the party headquarters in the Limete municipality of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

KINSHASA Congolese police fired bullets into the air and launched tear gas canisters to try to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters in Kinshasa on Tuesday, after talks between the opposition and President Joseph Kabila's government fizzled out.

A Reuters witness saw opposition members gathering at the home of the late Etienne Tshisekedi, former leader of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's main opposition party, during a news conference with his son, Felix, the new UDPS party leader.

