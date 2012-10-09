BRAZZAVILLE Republic of Congo's former defence minister has been charged with negligence over his role in a blast at an arms dump that killed more than 280 people earlier this year, according to a letter from the former minister seen on Tuesday.

Charles Zacharie Bowao, who remained in his job for months before being sacked in a September government reshuffle, is the most senior official to be blamed for the March 4 blast, which injured 2,500 and left 16,000 more homeless after a heavy weapons depot exploded.

"The judge in the 'March 4 case' summoned me on October 4 to inform me that I had been charged with carelessness, recklessness, absent-mindedness and negligence," Bowao wrote in a letter to the ruling PCT political party of which he is a member.

The letter was written on Oct 7 but was handed to reporters by an aide of the former minister's on Tuesday. It was not clear when the case would begin.

"I deny the charges," wrote Bowao. "Everything leads me to believe that I am the victim of political manoeuvring."

Neither the court nor the judge were available for comment.

Congo Republic's government came under fire for leaving the vast stock of heavy weapons in a densely-populated neighbourhood in the country's main city.

Another defence ministry official and about 20 soldiers are being held in prison over the incident.

However, President Denis Sassou Nguesso's ruling PCT party went on to secure a majority in a July parliamentary election that was shunned by many Congolese.

