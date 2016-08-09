Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
KINSHASA Congolese authorities have refused to renew the visa of a prominent American human rights activist, the government said on Tuesday, a decision that follows expulsions of other foreign researchers in a tense election year.
Government spokesman Lambert Mende did not say why the visa of Ida Sawyer, U.S.-based Human Rights Watch's senior researcher in Democratic Republic of Congo, was not renewed or when she would need to leave the country.
Sawyer declined to comment on Tuesday.
Sawyer, who has worked for Human Rights Watch in Congo since 2008, has been among the most vocal critics of what the United Nations and rights groups say is a growing crackdown on dissent before elections scheduled for November.
Term limits require that President Joseph Kabila, in power since 2001, step down after the polls, but opponents accuse him of delaying the vote to hold onto power. The government says that enrolling new voters will take more than a year.
Dozens of people were killed in anti-government protests in January 2015 over a proposed revision to the country's electoral code that could have delayed the election by years.
Sawyer criticised security forces at the time of using "unlawful and excessive force". In January this year, she called for targeted sanctions against officials responsible for violence against civilians.
The government denies using excessive force against protesters or targeting its political opponents.
The U.S. government imposed sanctions on the capital Kinshasa's police chief in June for what it described as the violent suppression of opposition to Kabila's government.
The Congolese government in April expelled Jason Stearns, the American director of New York University's Congo Research Group, shortly after he published a report linking soldiers to massacres of civilians.
Two Global Witness activists investigating logging practices were also forced to leave last month, accused of inciting a local community to revolt. The London-based NGO denied the allegations.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."