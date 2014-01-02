KINSHASA Heavy gunfire rang out from an airport in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a Reuters witness in Kinshasa said on Thursday, days after an attack on the main airport.

The small arms fire was heard coming from the Ndolo airport and lasted for about 20 minutes, the witness said.

"The guards said they noticed suspicious movements next to some shops. That's what justified the firing that was heard," government spokesman Lambert Mende told Reuters.

On Monday, Congolese forces killed dozens of armed youths who attacked the main international airport, a barracks and a state television centre in incidents claimed by a disgruntled religious leader.

