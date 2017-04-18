UNITED NATIONS The United Nations said 16 members of its peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo had been released safely after being taken hostage earlier on Tuesday by unarmed South Sudanese refugees demanding to be moved to a third country.

"The camp is quiet and under full control of MONUSCO (the peacekeeping mission)," U.N. peacekeeping spokeswoman Ismini Palla said. "All staff have returned safely to their homes. No casualties have been reported. The mission is investigating the incident."

