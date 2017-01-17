May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
KAMPALA Former Congolese rebels who have lived in disarmament camps in Uganda for years are not welcome and are not Uganda's problem, a state minister told Reuters on Tuesday.
Okello Oryem, state minister for international affairs, said he didn't know and didn't care if rebels were missing from the camps following reports that some fighters may have crossed the border into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this weekend.
"We never wanted them here, we never invited them here, they are not even desirable in Uganda," he said. "The responsibility for M23 lies squarely with the government of the DRC and the U.N., squarely with them, not the government of Uganda."
(reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Dominic Evans)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN German Social Democrat (SPD) chairman Sigmar Gabriel declined to comment on Tuesday on a report on the Meedia website saying he had told Stern magazine he would not run against conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election.