KINSHASA People who rejected Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso's landslide re-election victory last month were behind heavy gunfire that erupted in the capital Brazzaville early on Monday, state-owned television said.

"The people woke up this morning in fear because there was gunfire. The reason for that is that there are people who contest these elections," a presenter on Tele Congo said. The channel said the government was expected to make a statement on the violence.

