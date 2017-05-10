Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
LUANDA Thousands of people have fled fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo over the past month and sought refuge in neighbouring Angola, a provincial governor said, an exodus that is straining resources in villages along the border.
Ernesto Muangala said officials had counted more than 20,000 refugees in his Lunda Norte province, almost double the number recorded a month ago.
All had fled clashes between Congolese government and militia forces that erupted in Congo's Kasai-Central province in July, then spread to four other provinces.
The clashes in the DRC pose the most serious threat yet to the rule of President Joseph Kabila, whose failure to step down at the end of his constitutional mandate in December was followed by a wave of killings and lawlessness across the vast Central African nation.
Muangala said the refugees would be moved from overcrowded villages to a refugee camp in Lovua, about 1,000 km (600 miles) east of the capital Angola's Luanda.
"Angola is supporting the refugees to ensure safety until the situation is at normal and go back to their family in the country," he told national radio station RNA.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado)
LONDON Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he had been reassured by British Prime Minister Theresa May that her plan to form a government with support from a Northern Irish party would not destabilise power in the province.
PARIS President Emmanuel Macron's government on Monday promised to reshape France's political landscape after winning a commanding parliamentary majority to push through far-reaching pro-growth reforms.