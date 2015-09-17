KINSHASA A military court in Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday reduced the sentence of one police officer convicted of the 2010 murder of a top human rights activist and his driver, and acquitted another, counsel in the case said.

Three other police officers indicted for murder were also acquitted of what rights groups have called a "state crime" orchestrated by allies of President Joseph Kabila, said Richard Bondo, a lawyer representing the families of the victims.

Congo's government has always denied any high-level involvement in the murders.

Bondo said the verdicts could all be challenged in the court of appeals, which could order a retrial if it determined the military court had misinterpreted the law.

Floribert Chebeya, the executive director of Voice for the Voiceless (VSV) and a vocal critic of Kabila, disappeared in 2010 after being summoned to meet the national police chief at the time. He was later found dead in a car, while his driver, Fidele Bazana, disappeared and has never been found.

Five police officers were sentenced to life in prison in the original trial in 2011. Three of them had fled and were sentenced in absentia.

But the military court on Thursday reduced the sentence of Colonel Daniel Mukalay to 15 years, citing "extenuating circumstances" without elaborating, said Bondo, while the murder conviction of Captain Michel Mwila was overturned altogether.

Human rights groups say the Congolese authorities' investigation into the murders was botched and have called for an independent inquiry.

General John Numbi, the police chief at the time and a close ally of Kabila, was never charged despite being considered by the victims' families and rights organisations as the number one suspect.

Numbi was suspended from his post in the aftermath of the murder and has not held an official position since. He has always maintained his innocence.

Paul Mwilanbwe, a Congolese policeman who has admitted involvement in the murders, was charged in January by a court in Senegal, where he had fled.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross and Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; Editing by Mark Potter)