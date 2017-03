KINSHASA At least 21 people were killed overnight in the town of Mayangose in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo by machete-wielding assailants, a civil society leader said on Wednesday.

"They surprised the peasants who were sleeping in their houses," Omar Kavota, a spokesman for the Civil Society of North Kivu said by telephone from the nearby hub of Beni. "They killed 14 men and seven women, but this time they spared the young children."

The U.N. mission in the country said on its Twitter feed that unidentified attackers had massacred civilians at Mayangose, without giving a death toll.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Emma Farge and Alison Williams)