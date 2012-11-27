Thirteen dead migrants found in shipping container in Libya
Tripoli The bodies of 13 migrants who died of suffocation have been recovered from a shipping container in western Libya, the Red Crescent said on Thursday.
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) government said on Tuesday that demands made by M23 rebels for pulling out of the eastern city of Goma were a "farce".
"It's a farce, that's the word. There's been a document adopted by the region. If each day they're going to come back with new demands it becomes ridiculous. We're no longer in the realms of seriousness," DRC spokesman Lambert Mende told Reuters from Kinshasa.
M23 rebels have demanded DRC's President Joseph Kabila hold national talks, release political prisoners and disband the electoral commission before they withdraw from Goma.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg in Goma; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Louise Ireland)
PARIS French police fired tear gas on Thursday at youths who hurled projectiles and vandalised property on the fringes of a student demonstration against the alleged rape of a young black man by police using a baton.
PARIS France's presidential race took a new turn on Thursday as opinion polls began to show centrist Emmanuel Macron benefiting from an alliance with a veteran politician that could help him beat the far-right's Marine Le Pen and win power at the age of 39.