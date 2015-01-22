KINSHASA Democratic Republic of Congo's Senate has delayed until Friday a vote on changes to an election law that has triggered days of violent protests, a senator said.

The bill, which was approved by the lower house of parliament on Saturday, requires a national census be completed before the holding of a presidential election, a move that could allow President Joseph Kabila to stay in power beyond 2016, when he is due to step down.

Senator Emery Kalamba said the commission examining the legislation had not completed its work looking at proposed amendments so a vote would not take place on Thursday, as planned. Dozens of people have died in protests against the law.

