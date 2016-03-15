KINSHASA Police arrested at least six protesters on Tuesday in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma during a peaceful demonstration over the jailing of two fellow activists, campaign group Human Rights Watch said.

Arrests of critics of President Joseph Kabila have become common in Congo amid heightened political tensions. Kabila is required by the constitution to step down in December after 15 years in office but the opposition accuses him of trying to cling to power by delaying a presidential poll set for November.

The members of the group Struggle for Change (Lucha) were detained shortly after about 20 of them began marching to demand the release of those arrested one year ago in the capital Kinshasa, Ida Sawyer, HRW senior Africa researcher, said by phone from Goma.

"The police came and (the protesters) sat down," she said. "The police then put them in the truck."

The director of the United Nations' human rights office in Congo, Jose Maria Aranaz, said he had credible reports of up to 18 arrests. However, he said he could not verify the accounts because the police were refusing access to their facilities.

The provincial police commissioner declined to comment.

The United Nations and rights groups have accused the government of targeting Kabila's opponents, making spurious arrests and manipulating the justice system, charges that the government denies.

Dozens died in violent anti-government protests in January 2015 over a proposed law that critics said was a pretext to delay the election. Kabila has refused to comment on his political future.

Authorities arrested about 30 people, including an American diplomat and foreign journalists, last March at a news conference by Congolese and West African activists to promote youth participation in politics.

All but two have been released or deported. Fred Bauma, a Lucha member, and Yves Makwambala, a web developer working with the Kinshasa-based group Filimbi, remain in custody, charged with plotting against Kabila.

However, a parliamentary investigation last June found that there was no evidence to support the government's accusations.

Six other Lucha members were sentenced on appeal this month to six months in prison for incitement to revolt after preparing banners that called on Kabila to step down at the end of 2016.

