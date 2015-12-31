An area of the mile long Ekofisk oil and gas field development complex in the middle of the North Sea at a point two hundred miles from Norway, the British Isles, and Germany, is pictured in this undated handout photo. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY REUTERS/Eon/Handout

OSLO ConocoPhillips has shut down output at its Eldfisk and Embla fields in the North Sea and was evacuating staff from its Eldfisk platform due to the threat of a drifting barge hitting its installations, it said on Thursday.

A company spokesman told Reuters in an email that 145 people had been evacuated. "Of these, 95 were taken to shore and the rest moved to nearby installations. There is a minimum staffing again on Eldfisk Center."

"Production from Eldfisk and Embla fields are shut down."

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Susan Fenton)