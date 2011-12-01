British inhaled-drug specialist Consort Medical (CSRT.L) reported a higher first-half pretax profit on strong volume growth at its Bespak unit's core respiratory business.

The company, which specialises in making asthma and anaesthesia medical devices, said it expected full-year results slightly ahead of expectations.

For the May-October period, Consort reported a pretax profit before special items of 10.2 million pounds, compared with 8.2 million pounds a year ago.

Total revenue rose 2 percent to 71.1 million pounds. Revenue at the company's Bespak division rose 17 percent to 47.9 million pounds.

With net debt rising 34 percent to 42.6 million pounds at the end of the period, it kept interim dividend unchanged at 7 pence a share.

Consort shares closed at 498 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

