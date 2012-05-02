LONDON British construction activity grew faster than expected in April, driven by commercial work and new orders, a survey showed on Wednesday, conflicting with official data about the sector.

The Markit/CIPS Construction Purchasing Managers' Index eased to 55.8 from the previous month's 21-month high of 56.7, still well above the 50 level which separates growth from contraction and beating forecasts for a fall to 54.0.

"April saw another generally buoyant survey, with rates of output and new order growth close to March's recent highs. Improved inflows of new work have also helped raise business expectations in the sector from the three-year low seen last autumn," said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit, which compiles the survey.

The finding contrasts with official data showing the biggest fall in construction output in three years in early 2012, which the Bank of England called perplexing.

It was this extreme weakness, as well as a slump in financial services and oil and gas extraction, that caused overall GDP to contract in the first quarter, tipping Britain into recession.

Economists' concern increased on Tuesday when the Markit PMI for the manufacturing sector showed growth slowing more than expected, raising the prospect that the PMI data might converge with weak official data, rather than the converse.

However, the latest PMI evidence of a much stronger construction sector is likely to reignite the debate over the accuracy of the official figures, which the central bank and many economists argue understate the economy's true health.

Construction activity expanded most in commercial building, followed by civil engineering. There was only a slight pick-up in residential work.

Building firms increased their workforce last month and stayed upbeat about business in the coming year.

However, the sector remained fragile.

New orders rose, but less rapidly than in March when the rate of growth was the strongest in four and a half years.

"The worry is that the sector may suffer from a lack of large-scale new projects once current undertakings such as the Olympics are completed," Moore said.

"Further evidence of underlying fragilities also persisted in the beleaguered housing sector where activity growth fell well short of the trend in the wider construction economy."

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)