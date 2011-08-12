LONDON Construction output grew much faster than first thought in the second quarter of 2011, official data showed on Friday, raising the prospect of an upward revision to second quarter GDP later this month.

The Office for National Statistics said construction output rose by 2.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, faster than the 0.5 percent estimate used to calculate preliminary GDP data released last month. Year-on-year, construction output grew by 0.8 percent, rather than contracting by 1.4 percent.

"Given today's figures for construction output in Q2, (quarterly) GDP growth in Q2 would be revised up by 0.1 percentage points," the ONS said. This estimate of the impact of the construction revisions on GDP does not take into account any possible revisions to other components.

Construction makes up about 6 percent of the British economy. Weaker than expected second-quarter industrial output data is already expected to trim about 0.03 percentage points of the preliminary 0.2 percent estimate of Q2 GDP growth.

The ONS will publish a second estimate of Q2 GDP, which will also include revisions to service sector output, on August 26.

The upward revision to second quarter construction output was driven by late returns from businesses, the ONS said.

First quarter construction output also fell less than previously estimated, contracting by 2.8 percent rather than 3.4 percent. Quarterly growth rates for most of 2010, apart from the third quarter, were revised higher as well.

