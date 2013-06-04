Construction workers work at a building site of new apartments in Havant, southern England January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Britain's construction sector returned to growth in May after six months of contraction, the latest sign of a tentative recovery in the country's economy.

The Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers Index increased to 50.8 from 49.4 in April, better than a forecast of 49.6 in a Reuters poll.

Residential construction drove the sector above the 50-level that divides contraction and growth. House-building hit its fastest pace in 26 months and helped drive up overall new orders, albeit only slightly, for the first time in 12 months.

The government announced in March new plans to provide more support to housing to make it easier for home-buyers to get a mortgage and spur new construction.

However, overall growth in the sector remained "marginal" in May and the PMI was still a long way below its long-run average of 53.9, data firm Markit and the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply said in a statement.

Shrinking spending on commercial and civil engineering projects acted as a drag on overall new business growth.

"UK construction output appears to have finally pulled out of a tailspin in May, but the latest figures suggest that the sector is worryingly reliant on residential building work for thrust," said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit.

Construction might add to overall British economic growth in the second quarter but there were no signs of a pickup in employment in the sector, he said.

Construction was the biggest drag on Britain's gross domestic product between January and March.

There have been other signs recently that Britain's economy is clawing its way out of stagnation.

On Monday, a Markit/CIPS survey showed Britain's manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace in more than a year in May.

Earlier on Tuesday, a report showed British retail sales rebounded in May.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)