LONDON British construction activity unexpectedly picked up speed last month to grow at its fastest pace since September 2007, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Monday.

The Markit/CIPS construction PMI rose to 59.4 in October, beating economists' expectation that it would hold steady at September's reading of 58.9.

"UK construction output continues to rise like a phoenix from the ashes, with housing, commercial and civil engineering activity all seeing strong rates of expansion at the start of the fourth quarter," said Markit economist Tim Moore.

Construction was one of the hardest-hit sectors of the British economy in the aftermath of the financial crisis, as housing market activity slumped and the government and businesses axed building projects to save money.

But it has been picking up this year, and in the three months to September it expanded by 2.5 percent according to official data, its fastest rate since the second quarter of 2010.

House building was the strongest sector of construction for another month - something likely to please the government, which expanded a scheme to help home-buyers at the start of October with the aim of bolstering demand for new homes.