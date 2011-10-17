DOHA Qatar will award a management contract next month to oversee construction projects for the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament, an industry source said.

More than six companies are vying for the contract, expected to be awarded in November, including British construction consultants Arup, Mace and Turner International, a construction industry source in Doha said.

"It is a lump sum contract for 13 years, and will be awarded to one team comprised of about 50 people. A lot of firms have teamed up with each other, to make sure they have the best quality resources," the source said. "It is a big deal, so the usual suspects are pitching for it."

Britain's Mace separately confirmed in an interview that it was in the running for the Qatar soccer project and expected a decision before December.

The Gulf Arab country last December won the bid to host the 2022 soccer tournament, and is preparing to build housing, infrastructure, transport and sport facilities for the event.

Industry commentators say the programme management contract would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, with the winning group to oversee the construction of the stadia as well as awarding contracts to builders.

"A contract like this would cost well over half a billion dollars ... these consultants will oversee the construction," said another industry source who did not wish to be named.

"The (programme manager) will coordinate with all government agencies on the large projects. We want to make sure that close coordination is done early on and that systems are in place, so we do not have to go back and make changes later," 2022 Supreme Committee Spokesman Nasser Al-Khater said last month.

The programme manager will also bring on board consultants, contractors and suppliers, he said.

Qatar will spend $4 billion to host the event, including the cost of constructing stadia, the committee has said. Stadia are estimated to cost between $200 million and $400 million each to build. The country will build nine new stadia and renovate three existing facilities.

2022 Supreme Committee secretary general Hassan Al Thawadi said in June that the country planned to complete construction of the first stadium for the 2022 soccer World Cup by 2015.