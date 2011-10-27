* Virgin Media says consumers won't cancel TV, broadband
* William Hill boosted by surge in demand for online betting
* Nightclub operator Luminar forced into administration
* Clinton Cards, Blacks Leisure struggle
* CBI says Oct retail sales better than expected
(Adds detail, CBI retail sales data, EU consumer confidence
survey, BoE policymaker comments)
By Matt Scuffham and James Davey
LONDON, Oct 27 Cash-strapped Britons are staying
at home more, watching TV and gambling online, updates from
consumer-facing companies showed on Thursday, as fears grow that
the UK will slip back into recession.
The UK economy has barely grown over the last 12 months,
unemployment has started to rise again and consumers are seeing
their disposable incomes squeezed by rising prices, subdued
wages growth and government austerity measures.
Cable pay-TV group Virgin Media , like its fierce
rival BSkyB , said it had maintained financial and
customer growth by focusing on cross-selling additional
services. Customers were paying a record 48 pounds ($76.4) per
month to take a range of services.
"It's pretty tough out there, we're at the coal face in
terms of the consumer downturn and we don't see it getting any
better any time soon," Finance Director Eamonn O'Hare told
Reuters in an interview.
He said television and broadband were among the last things
consumers wanted to sacrifice.
"So what we're seeing increasingly is that people are going
to the supermarkets, buying food and going home and watching
telly. So that means our business is pretty robust in the face
of tough times out there."
Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill provided
more evidence of a stay-at-home culture, reporting a 28 percent
rise in online gambling revenue in the third quarter, in
contrast to a 3 percent decline at its retail business.
Chief Executive Ralph Topping said the company had performed
well considering how difficult the economic environment had
become.
"It's a solid performance, you may even class it as a good
one when you factor in how competitive it is out there and how
tough our customer is finding it," he told reporters.
Betting shops have traditionally been more resilient than
other retail businesses during hard times, reflecting the
habitual nature of gamblers and the average bet staked being
relatively low at under 10 pounds.
One worker at a betting shop in London owned by a well-known
UK-listed gambling firm, told Reuters that gamblers were cutting
back the amount of money they stake.
"We are getting the same people but the stakes are getting
lower," he said. "Everyone is trying to save money".
In contrast to the resilience shown by Virgin Media and
William Hill, nightclub operator Luminar went into
administration on Wednesday after banks refused to extend a
waiver period of covenants on a loan.
The company had issued profit warnings as youth unemployment
and the wider squeeze on consumer spending kept would-be
clubbers at home.
GOOD CHANCE OF DOUBLE DIP
Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said on Thursday
there was a good chance that Britain could suffer another
recession and that more asset purchases could be necessary after
the current round is completed.
A recent survey by retailer Asda said British
families were about 60 pounds a month worse off than a year ago
as rising energy, motoring and food costs eat into finances.
Most Britons think the government has done a bad job with
the economy since it was elected in May last year but few think
opposition Labour's Ed Miliband and Ed Balls would do better,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos MORI poll on
Thursday.
With British retailers generally struggling there was little
to buoy the sector in the latest survey by the Confederation of
British Industry.
Although the CBI data showed the decline in British retail
sales eased off in October, the underlying trend remains weak.
A monthly survey for the European Commission showed that
consumer confidence in Britain fell further in October, hitting
the lowest level since April.
Last week household goods retailer Argos posted a
94 percent slump in first-half profit, while on Tuesday
Carpetright , Britain's biggest floor coverings
retailer which is suffering from a stagnant housing market,
warned on year profit.
On Thursday, struggling British cards and gift retailer
Clinton Cards posted an 83 percent slump in year
profit, hit by a combination of low consumer confidence and
intense competition from supermarkets and the Internet, while
outdoor goods specialist Blacks Leisure posted wider
losses.
British-based car dealer Inchcape said that
although its UK business suffered from a further weakening of
consumer confidence in the third quarter, it outperformed the
industry, winning market share in the luxury and premium
segments. It said UK demand for used cars and aftersales
remained robust.
($1 = 0.628 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Kate Holton and Naomi O'Leary; Editing
by David Cowell and Erica Billingham)