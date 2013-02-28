LONDON British consumer morale held steady in February, maintaining January's gains, though sentiment remained low by historic standards, a survey by researchers GfK NOP showed on Thursday.

GfK's headline consumer confidence index came in at -26, matching January's reading, better than in December and in the same month a year ago and beating analysts' expectations of -27.

"The maintenance of all of last month's three-point gain is encouraging," said Nick Moon, managing director of social research at GfK.

"Consumers may be regaining their breath before moving on to a new base camp in the ascent towards the -9 that is the overall average of the index across its almost 40-year life," he added.