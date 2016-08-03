Logo of German tyre company Continental is pictured at the headquarters in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN German auto parts and tyre maker Continental (CONG.DE) said on Wednesday it is bracing for weaker car production worldwide in the second half after reporting better than expected quarterly profits.

One of the world's biggest suppliers to the automotive sector, Continental is benefiting from a push by carmakers to use more driver-assistance systems and emissions-cutting technologies.

Its results for April-June were bolstered by a jump in margins at its rubber operations, helped by falling raw material prices, but its shares fell 3 percent after the earnings report as investors fretted about rising R&D costs at its core auto business.

Finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer also told Reuters that Continental faced the prospect of a slight fall in car production in Europe and the United States in the second quarter while the pace of output growth in China was slowing.

The group lifted its 2016 adjusted operating margin forecast slightly to more than 11 percent, from a previous estimate of around 11 percent and compared with 11.8 percent in 2015, citing strong demand for tyres and lower production costs of rubber and plastics products.

The adjusted operating margin at its rubber operations rose to 19.8 percent in April-June, from 18.1 percent a year earlier, mainly due to falling raw material prices.

But profitability of its automotive business, accounting for 60 percent of 2015 group sales, slid half a percentage point to 8.6 percent on higher development costs for electric car components, automated driving and fuel-efficiency systems.

"The rubber business is not the reason to buy Continental shares, that's the autos division but it is underperforming," said Commerzbank analyst Sascha Gommel who has a "Hold" recommendation on the stock. "Tailwind from raw materials is not sustainable, what's needed is stronger automotive growth."

Continental shares fell more than 3 percent to the bottom of Germany's blue chip DAX index .GDAXI after the results were published and were trading 0.4 percent lower at 182.2 euros as of 1116 GMT.

Schaefer said Continental raised prices this week for replacement tyres delivered to Britain by about 6 percent to compensate for effects from the weakening pound, although Britain accounts for less than 4 percent of its global sales.

The CFO downplayed analysts' concerns that Continental could be forced to lower prices in coming quarters as carmakers such as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), one of its five biggest customers by sales, are forced to raise spending on emissions technology.

"We are in constant talks with our customers on prices and always perceive great price pressures," the CFO said, noting that Continental has to offset price cuts worth about 2-4 percent per year through cost savings.

Adjusted quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.30 billion euros from 1.23 billion a year earlier, Continental said, beating analysts' consensus for 1.24 billion in a Reuters poll.

