BERLIN Germany's Continental (CONG.DE) has raised its profit and sales guidance as auto demand in core European markets keeps growing while raw material prices and the weak euro provide tailwind.

The recovery in western European auto markets, where Continental earns about half its revenue, continued in April with car sales up 6.7 percent, according to LMC Automotive.

Continental said on Thursday sales could rise to more than 39 billion euros (29 billion pounds) this year, compared with a previous estimate of 38.5 billion, reflecting positive effects from the weak euro, stable rubber prices and falling oil prices.

The auto parts and tyre maker's adjusted operating margin could again exceed 11 percent this year, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters, while still guiding for the margin to come in above 10.5 percent.

"We are growing faster than the markets," Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said. "We expect this positive development to continue."

Second-quarter business has got off to a "good start," Schaefer said, citing rebounding auto production in Europe.

Positive effects from foreign exchange developments could boost sales by 1 billion euros while favourable rubber and oil prices may add another 150 million euros, Continental said.

Buoyed by 6.7 billion euros of liquidity reserves, Hanover-based Continental also hopes to benefit from acquisitions, especially in non-automotive segments after concluding the purchase of U.S. rubber company Veyance Technologies earlier this year.

"We are open to purchases," Schaefer said, though no major deals are planned in coming months. "If we come across an attractive target, we will study it very closely."

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Maria Sheahan)