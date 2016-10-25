LONDON The London flotation of British medical products and technology company ConvaTec IPO-CONV.L is expected to price at 225 pence a share, the bottom of an earlier price range, two sources said, amid shallow investor support for new stock market listings.

Banking software firm Misys (IPO-MISY.L) is expected to list on Thursday but after more than a week of book building- the process of recording investor demand for an initial public offering (IPO)- the market was still waiting for an announcement to indicate books had exceeded minimum targets.

Several bankers working on the deal insisted the listing was still on course but declined to say when they expected books to be covered.

"People are still very nervous about what happened on the Nets (NETS.CO) IPO. There's still apprehension," one of the bankers said.

Danish debit card company Nets was trading some 13 percent below its offer share price of 150 Danish crowns on Tuesday, while UK gym operator Pure Gym and German real estate company OfficeFirst pulled their planned IPOs earlier this month.

Books for ConvaTec's IPO are expected to close later on Tuesday after the minimum deal size of $1.8 billion was covered on Oct. 18.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UBS are joint global coordinators, and joint bookrunners for the ConvaTec IPO, with Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Sinead Cruise)