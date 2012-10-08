LONDON Cookson Group CKSN.L warned that weak trading in its division which makes products for the global steel industry would cause it to miss its profit forecasts for the year.

The company said the downturn in steel production was sharper than normal in July and August, particularly in Europe, where output fell 11 percent, and in the United States, down 3 percent, according to the World Steel Association, and there were signs of further weakening in the market in September.

Cookson said the performance of its steel-related businesses in the engineered ceramics division reflected those weak market trends.

The ceramics division overshadowed a solid performance from Cookson's performance materials and precious metals processing units, where trading was in line with expectations.

"In light of the conditions being experienced by the engineering ceramics division, full-year performance for the group as a whole is now expected to be materially below the board's previous expectations," the company said on Monday.

Analysts had expected the group to report headline pretax profit of 248 million pounds for 2012, down from 261.5 million in 2011, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 17 brokers.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)