A sign is seen outside a branch of the Co-operative Bank in central London May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The Prudential Regulation Authority should review the capital levels it has demanded of Co-op Bank and the rescue plan it has set out to plug a capital hole, the head of a campaign by the lender's retail bondholders said on Tuesday.

Mark Taber, an investor who challenged a similar move by Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) in 2011, said the PRA imposed "an arbitrary and putative" core capital requirement on Co-op Bank that implied it was systemically important - "which it clearly is not".

The PRA last month said Co-op had a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall, and the bank's parent, the Co-operative Group CWSGR.UL, is making bondholders swap their debt at a discount of at least 30 percent for new bonds and equity in the bank. Taber said more than 1,300 bondholders had been in touch with him since the PRA announcement.

