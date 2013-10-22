LONDON The Co-operative Group's CWSGR.UL Chairman Len Wardle will step down from the board of the troubled mutual next May and has recommended he be replaced by a candidate independent of the Co-operative movement.

Britain's biggest customer-owned business has been plagued by problems at its banking arm and said on Monday it would cede control of the business to a group of bondholders including U.S. hedge funds.

Britain's financial regulator revealed a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall at the Co-operative Bank CPPB_p.L in June.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)