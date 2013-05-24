A cash point machine is seen outside a branch of the Co-operative Bank in central London May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The Co-operative Bank has stopped offering loans to new business customers, part of measures designed to quell growing concerns over its capital position.

A spokesman for Britain's biggest customer-owned financial services business said it would continue to provide lending to existing customers. The freeze does not apply to individual retail customers.

"We are not offering new loans to new corporate customers but are continuing to provide facilities for existing customers," he said.

Credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded Co-op Bank's debt ratings earlier in May and warned it could need taxpayers' money to plug a capital shortfall which some analysts have said could be as high as 1.8 billion pounds.

The bank, one of Britain's smaller lenders with 6.5 million customers and a 1.5 percent share of the current account market, is part of Co-op Group , Britain's biggest mutual business, which is owned by individuals and includes supermarkets, funeral services and pharmacies.

The group's new Chief Executive Euan Sutherland, who took up his position this month, is undertaking a review of strategy including the future of the banking business. It is unclear whether funds from the wider Co-op Group will be used to support the bank. The group may consider hiving off its problem loans in a 'good bank/bad bank' split but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that was not being proposed at present.

The mutual said in March that it would sell its general insurance arm to bolster its finances. Analysts have said that business could fetch as much as 600 million pounds. It has also agreed to sell its life insurance business to Royal London Mutual Insurance for 220 million pounds.

The financial regulator said in March that British banks must raise 25 billion pounds of extra capital by the end of the year to absorb any future losses on loans.

State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) have already agreed plans to shore up their capital. The regulator is expected to complete discussions with other banks, including the Co-op, by the end of June.

Co-op's core tier one capital ratio was 6.3 percent at the end of 2012, assuming the full implementation of tougher global rules that are being phased in. Britain's regulator wants banks to hold at least 7 percent.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater and Helen Massy-Beresford)