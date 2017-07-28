Co-op Bank granted permission to call shareholders meeting

FILE PHOTO: A sign hangs outside of a branch of The Co-operative Bank in London, Britain, February 13, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank (42RQ.L) said on Friday a British court yesterday granted it the right to hold meetings between Tier 2 noteholders and shareholders to implement a restructuring plan.

The British bank said last month that it had agreed a 700 million pound ($915.95 million) financial rescue package with its investors, including hedge funds GoldenTree Asset Management and Silver Point Capital.

Co-op Bank announced the details of its restructuring plan, including a timeline of meetings, with the first to be held on Aug. 21 for ordinary shareholders.