Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON The Co-operative Group (42TE.L) said on Monday it had agreed to sell its farms business to charitable body the Wellcome Trust for 249 million pounds.
"The sale reflects The Co-operative's decision to focus on its core retail and consumer services divisions, including food, funeral care, general insurance and legal services," it said in a statement.
The net proceeds of the sale will be used to further reduce the group's debt and invest in its core businesses, it added.
The deal is for 15,997 hectares of freehold and third party owned land, 15 farms, including 3 pack houses, over 100 residential properties and 27 commercial properties, it said.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Neil Maidment)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.