LONDON Co-operative Bank's losses nearly doubled in 2015 and the chief executive of the British bank said on Friday it would remain unprofitable for the next two years.

The bank made a loss of 610 million pounds last year, up from 264 million pounds in 2014. It also reported an increase in conduct and legal risk charges to 193 million pounds due to additional provisions for insurance mis-selling.

"We can see at that the total bank level it is unlikely we will be profitable in 2017," Chief Executive Niall Booker told reporters on a conference call.

Co-op Bank nearly collapsed in 2013 with a 1.5 billion pound hole in its capital after losses from problem real estate loans. Bondholders ultimately took control of the bank, while its longstanding owner, the mutual Co-operative Group , became a minority holder.

Since then Booker has embarked on a turnaround plan under which the bank has cut its branch network by nearly half and sold billions of dollars worth of loans.

The bank said that despite the loss it was making progress on its turnaround, improving its core equity Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, to 15.5 percent from 13 percent at the end of 2014.

But last year's loss and the low interest rate environment will mean the bank will take a year longer than expected to reach the capital strength required by regulators, the bank's Chairman Dennis Holt said in the bank's annual report.

It will also stop selling assets in its so-called Optimum portfolio that had been earmarked for disposal in a new plan that has been accepted by the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Progress on that plan has been tough, Booker said last August, when the lender's half-year loss nearly trebled amid falling income, rising costs and losses from asset sales.

Booker said on Friday that he enjoyed the challenge of the 'triage phase' of dealing with a distressed lender, but gave no indication he might stay on beyond the end of the year.

"You don't get trauma surgeons who treat you forever," he said.

Booker's contract runs until the end of this year and the bank has not yet announced a replacement to take over the task of restoring the bank to profitability.

The bank's Chairman Holt said the bank had no update on succession planning for Booker.

