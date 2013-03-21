LONDON The Co-operative CWSGR.UL, Britain's largest mutually-owned business, said on Thursday it planned to sell its general insurance business to bolster its finances, as it reported a fall in its 2012 profit.

Co-op is looking to raise capital and the planned sale is in addition to the announced sale of its life insurance business to Royal London Mutual Insurance for 219 million pounds.

The group also said it still hoped to buy 632 bank branches being sold by Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L).

The overall Co-op business, including the group's retail arm, made an underlying operating profit of 431 million pounds in 2012, down from 523 million pounds the year before.

Co-op bank made an operating loss of 280.5 million pounds and a statutory loss of 673.7 million pounds, hit by a charge of 149.7 million pounds to compensate customers mis-sold insurance on loans and mortgages.

