SANTIAGO Chinese copper demand will grow a little under 7 percent this year and more positive signs of U.S. demand will help offset the impact of lingering European economic woes, the head of Xstrata's XTA.L copper unit Charlie Sartain said on Tuesday.

"We see an underlying strength in (copper) demand growth in China," Sartain told Reuters in an interview at the CRU copper conference in Santiago.

"We see some positive demand signs in the U.S. ... That's helping to offset the difficulties Europe is having."

The miner expects to see its own red metal output dip slightly in the first half of the year, as the world No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi, which it owns with Anglo American (AAL.L), battles declining ore grades and freak weather, he added.

But production will pick up in the second part of 2012, and full-year output will be similar to last year's, Sartain said.

Xstrata's total mined copper production last year fell almost 3 percent to 888,979 tonnes.

Regarding Argentina's decision to expropriate Repsol's (REP.MC), controlling share of the country's leading energy company YPF (YPFD.BA), Sartain said the move was "worrying" for foreign investors.

Xstrata holds a 50 percent controlling stake in the Alumbrera mine in Argentina.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero. Writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)