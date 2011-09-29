Mining trucks travel along a road at Chile's Esperanza copper mine near Calama town, about 1,650 km (1,025 miles) north of Santiago, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON Copper is set to print new records as soon as the second quarter of 2012 as top consumer China restocks, more than making up for softening demand from struggling economies in the West, a director at commodities heavyweight Trafigura said.

"I'm still a believer in the commodities supercycle. I don't think that story has changed," Simon Collins told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"The fundamentals of markets where raw material supply are constrained are good...and that in 2012 that is primarily coming in copper and nickel," he said.

The trading house, one of the world's biggest commodity companies, registered a $79 billion (50.5 billion pounds) turnover in 2010, mostly from its holdings in metals and energy. It bought metals warehousing and logistics firm NEMS in March 2010.

While copper has been a top pick for investors because of its tight supply pipeline, worsening economic indicators in the euro zone and United States, and signs of decelerating Chinese growth have increasingly made many review their stance.

At least nine banks have either cut their copper price forecasts or warned of downside price risks, since the most recent Reuters commodity price poll in July showed a median of analysts expected LME cash copper to average at $9,995 a tonne next year.

A 33 percent correction in the copper price this year from February's record highs of $10,190 to $6,800 a tonne on Monday has enticed Chinese copper consumers back to the market, said Collins. It traded at $6,990 a tonne at 1130 GMT on Thursday.

"As soon as we see prices coming down then the raw materials side of the business shows itself as being very tight," Collins said.

"I think we could reach historical highs again... in the second quarter, traditionally seen as peak demand."

China is the world's top consumer of base metals, accounting for some 40 percent of refined copper demand last year and the question of when -- and by how much -- they return as buyers will be major theme of a London metals industry week next week.

"We're seeing that the scrap spreads are narrowing quite a bit," Collins said. "The Chinese are buying more concentrate. They are coming back to the market. They have been trying to hold back for some time, but eventually they have had to buy."

European copper scrap is trading at a one percent discount from 3 percent a few month ago as material is drawn to the Far East where premiums for refined copper have jumped to more than $150 a tonne, said Collins.

NO FIRE SALES

Rising costs of marginal production are also underpinning prices, he said.

Given copper's supply has been cut by dwindling scrap stockpiles, declining ore quality, strikes and a lack of new major projects, any erosion even from top cost producers has an impact.

"It's the last 10 percent which sets the price and it's expensive," Collins said, pegging the highest cost production around the $8,500-9,000 mark.

It's a similar story on nickel, where rising power prices have boosted production cost of a lower nickel content substitute used in lesser grades of stainless steel.

So-called nickel pig iron NPI.L costs sit around the $20,000-$22,000 band, depending on ore quality, said Collins, and this should help LME nickel prices climb to the $22,000-26,000 band, a gain of 18-40 percent from Thursday's levels of $18,550 a tonne.

In the short term, metals markets can expect erratic price swings to remain a prevailing market factor, Collins said, as global economic uncertainty that has buffeted currency markets in turn feeds through to metals.

European stocks and the euro rose on Thursday after Germany's parliament approved new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund, offering some relief from concerns that deep political divisions are hampering efforts to end the region's debt crisis.

This has to a large extent sidelined consumer business -- even in the typically busy third quarter they are still offloading stock, said Collins, adding there are no indications of distressed sales.

"Copper producers and consumers have excess tonnage which they are selling to the market. They are asking traders to take their tonnage...it's not so encouraging short term," he said.

Copper premiums in Europe were seen flagging into the end of the year, as fears of spreading turmoil in the euro zone convinced consumers to buy only hand to mouth, traders told Reuters earlier this month.

