LONDON ETF Securities' exchange-traded product (ETP) for physical copper has almost doubled holdings in the last two weeks as investors have grown more optimistic about the outlook for the metal and chased higher returns.

ETF Securities data showed that its London Metal Exchange warrant holdings for physical copper climbed to 6,056.503 tonnes on March 5, almost double the 3,163.935 tonnes registered in mid-February and more than triple the 1,946.925 tonnes late last year.

In October 2010 the UK-based firm announced the launch of its ETP backed by copper PHCU.L stored in LME warehouses, but worries about the outlook for global economic growth and demand from top consumer China meant take-up was slow for the first year.

Analysts said that in recent months liquidity from central banks, the U.S. economic recovery and a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep rates low have helped boost the appetite for risky assets and that copper's tight supplies also lent support.

"There may be some less attractive qualities in this type of instrument, but in the context of what else is out there, it could be considered fairly attractive," said Daniel Brebner, head of metals research at Deutsche Bank.

But ETPs need to show an upward trend in inflows for longer in order to confirm a bullish outlook for the metal, he said.

"If you start to see consistent flows of capital into this type of vehicle and others, then yes that may be the start of something new, but at this point in time it's too early to tell."

With interest rates at record low levels, investors also are increasingly on the lookout for higher yielding hard assets and may be turning to copper ETPs, despite additional costs associated with owning the product, analysts said.

"Given the potential for continued decline in various currencies, there are a lot of investors looking for hard assets. Classically you'd be looking at gold or platinum, but at the end of the day you could look at copper in a similar light," Brebner said

ETF Securities charges a 0.69 percent management fee and 0.12 percent for insurance for its physical aluminium and copper products. The rental charge for copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses is about 36 cents per tonne per day, equating to more than $130 a year.

At $40.70 a share on Tuesday, the physical copper ETP is down 11 percent since its launch in December 2010 at $45.75 a share.

TIGHT SUPPLIES

Across the industrial metal ETPs, the largest inflows have gone to copper. Other cyclical products such as ETPs for Brent oil, gold, silver, platinum and palladium have also registered strong inflows, ETF Securities said, with its commodity ETPs up $561 million (356 million pounds) so far this year.

Assets under management for the copper ETP stand at $41,269,967, almost trebling in size from $13,966,947 in late December.

Nick Brooks, head of research at ETP Securities, said encouraging economic data from the United States and liquidity boosts from central banks had fuelled a renewal in risk appetite and demand for copper products.

"This has made investors more comfortable with being in cyclical assets, with copper generally viewed as one of the more important cyclical assets," Brooks said.

"The supply-side issues that have been affecting copper have also made it a particularly attractive investment. The strong rise in demand for copper ETPs this year reflects investors' views that prices are going higher from here."

Industrial action in top copper mines in recent months has prompted concerns about supply in a market that was in a 382,000 tonne deficit over January to November 2011.

Benchmark three-month copper on the LME is up more than 9 percent so far this year, after dropping 21 percent in 2011.

Reflecting some confidence in the market, money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised their net long positions on copper for the seventh week in a row, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission figures showed on Friday.

But concerns remain about the outlook for demand for China, which consumes 40 percent of the metal, following the Lunar New Year holiday.

Deutsche Bank's Brebner said the rise in copper ETP holdings could also reflect the fact that investors increasingly want exposure to metals without the cost pressures faced by mining companies.

"The view may be that investors want exposure to copper, but given the pressures being faced by mining companies, perhaps physically backed copper is a better way to get this exposure," he said.

Mining firms have been badly hit by rising prices of everything from tyres to diesel and wages.

Benchmark copper's 9 percent rise contrasts with a 7 percent gain on the FTSE 100 mining index .FTNMX1770

(editing by Jane Baird)