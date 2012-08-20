HAMBURG European copper stocks are tight despite slack demand because of the summer holiday season and Europe's uncertain economic outlook, Aurubis (NAFG.DE), Europe's biggest copper smelter, said on Monday.

"There are only 15,000 tonnes of copper in European LME (London Metal Exchange) warehouses, hardly any of which is available for prompt delivery," Aurubis said in a market report. "South American producers have redirected their copper shipments to North American in some cases.

"If demand is revived again after the summer break...this could strain the European market, even if the economic situation does not look positive."

Aurubis had on August 14 raised its full-year profit outlook while reporting better-than-expected nine-month operating profit thanks to robust global demand. Aurubis Chief Executive Peter Willbrandt told Reuters this month that he expected results to remain stable this year as a recovery of copper demand in China offsets the impact of the euro zone debt crisis.

Many European copper consumers have reduced buying activities during the holiday season, Aurubis said on Tuesday. Market participants are awaiting to see how trends develop as full work resumes in September.

Meanwhile, generally firm copper prices staying in recent ranges were keeping European copper scrap supplies good, Aurubis said.

