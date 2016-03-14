Traders and clerks react on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in the City of London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON A slide in copper inventories on the London Metal Exchange (LME) to the lowest levels in 18 months is prompting some speculators to shift bets away from volatile benchmark futures to spreads.

The low levels of LME stocks is expected to send spreads between contract months rising as those holding short positions scramble to cover or roll over their positions.

Trading the spreads allows an investor to avoid having to take a directional view on the benchmark futures market, which has whipsawed back and forth recently, analysts said.

"Our preferred trade is to be long the spreads in copper," said Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at broker Marex Spectron.

"They are nowhere near pricing in enough to attract material back in to the LME warehouses in our view," he told Reuters Global Base Metals Forum early last week. He confirmed on Monday that Marex has maintained that stance.

Copper stocks in warehouses certified by the LME and which have not been earmarked for delivery have eroded to 121,425 tonnes, down 64 percent over the past seven months to the lowest since September 2014.

In the past, when LME stocks have declined to similar levels, spreads have surged into a steep backwardation, where the nearby contracts are at a premium to forward ones.

The spread between cash copper over three month copper has already moved to a premium of $23 a tonne from a discount of $10 in January.

But in December 2014, when LME stocks were at similar levels the premium shot up to as much as $84 even as benchmark futures were falling, and in April 2012 they soared to $149.

SHIFT TO CHINA

The spreads have been relatively muted recently partly because of negative sentiment surrounding China, said analyst Leon Westgate at ICBC Standard Bank.

Much of the decline in LME stocks has showed up in warehouses linked to the Shanghai Futures Exchange, where stocks have hit record levels, but if there is a squeeze on the LME, it will take time to access the Chinese material, Westgate said.

"If (LME) stocks continue to dwindle there's scope for a much, much tighter backwardation and it's very difficult to see where you'll get stock rapidly. That material in China is a couple of steps removed from the LME market," he said.

Adding to the potential tight conditions are the presence of two market participants holding large amounts of copper inventories and short-term futures.

Each of those two big positions are equivalent to 30-40 percent of available LME inventories, LME data shows.

"If you're looking for a squeeze, all the signs are there... but where we go from here is tricky," said Wiktor Bielski, head of commodities research at VTB Capital in London.

He was cautious because over the past 18 months there have been backwardations in copper and frequent large positions without any major squeeze developing, he added.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)