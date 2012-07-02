Research and advisory firm Corporate Executive Board Co (CEB) EXBD.N said it will buy UK-based talent management firm SHL for $660 million (420.7 million pounds) in cash.

SHL is owned by funds managed by HgCapital and Veronis Suhler Stevenson. It had revenue of $209.8 million for 2011.

CEB said it expects the deal to add to its 2013 earnings. It also reaffirmed its full-year outlook, excluding impact from the acquisition.

The company will fund the acquisition with borrowings under a new $625 million secured credit facility, and with about $85 million cash on hand.

Allen & Company LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch advises CEB while SHL is advised by Morgan Stanley, Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Deloitte.

