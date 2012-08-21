LONDON Britain's government finances showed an unexpected deficit in July -- traditionally a month for strong tax receipts -- after a shortfall in corporation tax, especially from the energy sector, data showed on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics said the public sector finances excluding financial sector interventions -- the government's preferred measure -- showed a deficit of 557 million pounds, compared to a 2.8 billion pound surplus in July 2011.

Britain's public finances are highly seasonal, and July typically shows a surplus due to inflows of income tax and corporation tax payments, but this year the North Sea oil and gas output has been unusually low.

For the year to date, public sector net borrowing - excluding financial sector interventions and the one-off boost earlier in the year from a transfer of Royal Mail pension assets to the public sector - totalled 47.2 billion pounds, up 11.6 billion from 2011.

The government had originally planned to eliminate the structural budget deficit by 2015 with a tough programme of spending cuts and tax rises.

But the weak economy has forced it to extend the planned fiscal consolidation by another two years and Prime Minister David Cameron has warned austerity could last until 2020.

Britain's economy has been mired in recession since late last year, and the government has faced growing calls to ease the fiscal reins in order to support growth.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund said Britain could need to cut taxes or boost investment spending to support growth if the economy has not picked up by early next year.

So far, finance minister George Osborne has focused on schemes to lower banks' funding costs to get credit flowing, as well as guarantees to support infrastructure investment without spending taxpayers' money directly. Measures to support house-building are expected next month.

Tuesday's data showed that government receipts in July fell 0.8 percent on the year, driven by a near 20 percent drop in corporation tax, while current spending grew 5.1 percent.

Lower revenues from oil and gas companies accounted for about 1 billion pounds of a 1.7 billion pound shortfall in corporation tax compared to last year.

Public sector net debt, excluding financial sector interventions, totalled 65.7 percent of gross domestic product, a record for the month of July, but down from the all-time record of 66.2 percent hit in June.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Sven Egenter)