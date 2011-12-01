In the 2011 Corruption Perceptions Index, New Zealand came first, with Denmark and Finland tying for second place. Sweden was fourth with Singapore dropping to fifth in 2011. Norway came sixth. All the top six had a score of 9.0 or above.

Germany came in at 14th, one notch better than 2010 and tied with Japan which came in 17th in 2010. The United States ranked 24th in 2011, two notches lower than 2010. China ranked 75th, three notches higher than in 2010.

The 2011 index ranked 183 countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The index also assigns scores of between one and 10, one being highly corrupt and 10 incorrupt.

Here is a list of the 15 most corrupt nations:

RANK COUNTRY SCORE

182 Somalia 1.0

182 North Korea 1.0

180 Myanmar 1.5

180 Afghanistan 1.5

177 Uzbekistan 1.6

177 Turkmenistan 1.6

177 Sudan 1.6

175 Iraq 1.8

175 Haiti 1.8

172 Venezuela 1.9

172 Equatorial Guinea 1.9

172 Burundi 1.9

168 Libya 2.0

168 DRC 2.0

168 Chad 2.0

168 Angola 2.0

Source: Reuters/Transparency International:

