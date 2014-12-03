BERLIN Berlin-based watchdog Transparency International published its Corruption Perceptions Index for 2014 on Wednesday.

The index is based on expert opinions of public sector corruption and ranks countries on a scale from 0 (perceived to be highly corrupt) to 100 (perceived to be very clean).

The following table lists the ten most corrupt countries in the world, according to the anti-graft group.

Country 2014 2013 Change

Somalia 8 8 0

North Korea 8 8 0

Sudan 11 11 0

Afghanistan 12 8 +4

South Sudan 15 14 +1

Iraq 16 16 0

Turkmenistan 17 17 0

Uzbekistan 18 17 +1

Libya 18 15 +3

Eritrea 18 20 -2

The following table lists the ten least corrupt countries in the world, according to the index.

Country 2014 2013 Change

Denmark 92 91 +1

New Zealand 91 91 0

Finland 89 89 0

Sweden 87 89 -2

Norway 86 86 0

Switzerland 86 85 +1

Singapore 84 86 -2

Netherlands 83 83 0

Luxembourg 82 80 +2

Canada 81 81 0

