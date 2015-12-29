AJACCIO Two men were placed under investigation in Corsica on Tuesday in the probe of a Christmas Eve assault on two firemen and a policeman that fuelled anti-immigrant protests last week in which a Muslim prayer hall was ransacked, the public prosecutor said.

Authorities on the French Mediterranean island are struggling to contain rising racial tension after the firemen in the capital Ajaccio were lured into a housing estate with a large immigrant population and then attacked.

Interior Minister Benard Cazeneuve is going to Corsica on Wednesday to visit the prayer hall and will meet with firemen, policemen and residents of the Ajaccio housing estate Jardins de l’Empereur (Emperor’s Gardens) where the attack took place, the ministry said in a statement.

Public Prosectour Eric Bouillard said on Tuesday that one of the men, who was remanded in custody, was being investigated for "causing damages through fire and trespassing at a school in Ajaccio in the Jardins de l'Empereur area". The other man was investigated as an accomplice.

"It seems they entered a school and cut down a tree that was used to light the first fire which required the intervention of firemen in the Jardins de l'Empereur on Dec. 24," he said.

At this stage it was not possible to make a link with a second fire during which two firemen and a policeman were attacked though it was "difficult, intellectually, not to establish a link", he said.

France remains in a state of emergency after terrorist attacks in Paris last month in which 130 people died.

