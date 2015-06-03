LONDON Bank lenders to UK waste management firm Cory Environmental will meet on June 8 to decide whether the company will need to fully restructure its debt, sources close to the deal said.

Second round bids from buyers interested in acquiring the firm were submitted to the company on May 22, if lenders decide that the offers were adequate Cory will be taken over through an M&A process. If they decide the offers are not high enough the company will be taken over by its lenders, including investment firm SVP Global, in a restructuring process involving a debt for equity swap.

“There is a bank meeting next week where hopefully the co com (of lenders) will take a view either to accept one of the offers or decide to go with the alternative fall back (restructuring) strategy if the M&A offers are not deemed acceptable,” said one source close to the situation.

A term sheet regarding the debt for equity restructuring proposal was sent to all lenders last week, two sources said.

The coordinating committee of senior lenders comprises Barclays, Commerzbank, BNP Paribas and EQT Partners and is being advised by law firm Allen & Overy.

The coordinating committee is also liaising with SVP, one of the largest lenders to Cory, having bought into the debt since the end of last year. It now holds around 350 million pounds of the group's 490 million pounds corporate debt, which comprises 450 million pounds of senior debt and 40 million pounds of junior mezzanine debt.

SVP cannot join the coordinating committee because it also holds a piece of Cory’s junior debt, and the junior debt holders have their own coordinating committee in place, which is being advised by law firm Freshfields.

SVP, which is being advised by Gleacher Shacklock, declined to comment. Cory did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

SECONDARY DROP

The price of Cory's debt has suffered as a result of the landfill tax over the last few years and the senior debt was trading at 58.4 percent of face value on Europe's secondary loan market in January 2014. The value has increased up to 83.2 percent following SVP and European fund EQT Partners buying into the debt.

Cory is also looking to refinance a separate 465 million pounds project finance loan for Riverside, in order to release the cash sweep on the project and free up its dividend flow.

However, it is unlikely Riverside's project finance lenders would release the cash sweep while the company's corporate future is in the balance, according to Project Finance International, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Cory is owned by a consortium of investors consisting of ABN AMRO Global Infrastructure Fund, Finpro SGPS and Santander Private Equity, which acquired the business from Montagu Private Equity in 2007 backed by the 490 million pounds of debt.

The multi tranche debt had several maturities between May and November 2014 but in 2011 the group agreed to push out maturities on the debt until 2015.

Cory owns nine landfill sites across the UK, and has contracts for recycling, street cleaning and waste collection stretching from Lincolnshire to Cornwall. It is best known for operating barges on the River Thames from Central London out to the Mucking Marshes landfill site.

(Editing by Christopher Mangham)