LONDON Workers at the threatened Coryton refinery in the UK are planning demonstrations on Monday to urge the government to step in to save the plant, a union representative told Reuters on Friday, in a move which could disrupt fuel supply from the site.

Some 900 jobs at the plant are at risk, as PwC, the administrator for the plant formerly owned by the now-bankrupt Petroplus, has indicated that it is unlikely it will find a buyer to keep it running as a refinery.

"PwC have played us like fools, they promised the earth and they've pulled the rug from under us, and we've not reacted, but we're going to react now," said Russ Ball, regional representative for the Unite union told Reuters.

Ball said the fact that Petroplus's four other refineries in Germany, Switzerland, France and Belgium were not slated for closure, highlighted the case for government intervention in Britain.

"There's substantial concern that if the Coryton plant closes, the other refineries around Britain look vulnerable, making our system the hostage of foreign whims, so the government needs to do something to protect fuel security."

Ball declined to comment on the exact nature of the demonstrations, but said they could impact fuel supply in the area.

(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)