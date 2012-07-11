Workers hold a wreath during a demonstration outside of the Coryton oil refinery in south-eastern England, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Simon Falush

A demonstrator from Coryton Refinery protests outside the High Court whilst Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends the Leveson Inquiry in London June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

CORRINGHAM, England Workers at Coryton refinery, which is slated for closure, said on Wednesday they would hold protests to try to disrupt fuel supplies the weekend before the Olympic games begin in a last-ditch bid to save their jobs.

Shell UK Ltd, Vopak and Greenergy have agreed with administrator PwC to buy the refinery to turn it into storage, meaning the loss of all but around 50 of the 850 staff working at the plant.

More protests are likely over the period of the games, a union official said.

About 120 workers attended a meeting at the Pegasus Social Club in the grounds of the refinery to call for a government enquiry into the closure of the plant.

"We are going to jam up the fuel system, we're going to mount a campaign of direct action. The only way to get the government to take notice is to threaten them," Russ Ball, regional representative for the Unite union, told the meeting.

He said the protest would be held outside the Vopak terminal in Purfleet on Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22.

Similar protests held in recent weeks have had little impact on the flow of fuel to petrol stations, but Ball said the forthcoming action would be more significant.

"This time the protest will be treated as a picket line, so other union members will not cross it."

He added that he expected significantly more people than the 70 who attended the last protest.

When asked whether action will continue over the period of the Olympic games, Ball said: "We can't rule it out. We're fighting for our community, for the jobs of our members. We can't let it go without a fight."

He added that future protests could involve London bus drivers whose fuel is supplied by fuel distribution firm Greenergy.

(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jim Marshall)