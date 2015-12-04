SAN JOSE Costa Rican authorities are negotiating with their counterparts in Belize over the possible entry of thousands of Cuban migrants en route to the United States after Guatemala earlier denied access to its territory.

Since neighbouring Nicaragua shut its border on Nov. 15 to the migrants, more than 4,000 Cubans have been crowded along the Costa Rica's northern border as the multi-national diplomatic row deepened.

"Belize should analyse the situation and take action," Costa Rican Foreign Minister Manuel Gonzalez told reporters on Thursday, adding that he did not expect a response from Belmopan until next week at the earliest.

Belize Prime Minister Dean Barrow is set to meet with his cabinet next Tuesday.

If the negotiations are successful, the Cuban migrants would enter Belize via a so-called air bridge, and the migrants may have to foot the bill for the flights.

Gonzalez said Costa Rica, which is struggling to cut spending and raise additional revenues, would not help pay for them.

Central America and Mexico have registered a surge in migrants from the Communist-ruled island as the process of detente between Washington and Havana announced in December stirs fears that long-standing U.S. asylum rights for Cubans may soon end.

Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis is scheduled to visit Cuba later this month where the topic of the stranded Cuban migrants will likely be raised.

(Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)