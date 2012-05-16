SAN JOSE Costa Rica's justice minister, Hernando Paris, stepped down on Tuesday citing personal reasons, the fifth cabinet member of President Laura Chinchilla's cabinet to leave post this year.

Paris, who also served in the ministry under Chinchilla's predecessor, Oscar Arias, announced his departure on Facebook five days ago.

"I have reached my personal goals as well as the commitments I had with the President", he told a news conference on Tuesday.

Paris' resignation comes at a time of turmoil for Chinchilla's cabinet as tax-evasion and corruption scandals have hit her administration in the last two months.

There was no indication that Paris was involved in any wrongdoing.

Paris became the third minister to leave without a successor. Neither the minister of sports, who left January, nor the minister of transport, who left two weeks ago, have been replaced yet.

Presidential spokesman Francisco Chacon said on Tuesday that there will be no appointments until after Chinchilla returns from a European tour later this month.

"This has made the president's lack of leadership quite evident. A part of her team was not loyal to her," said political analyst and professor at the Universidad de Costa Rica, Alberto Cortes.

