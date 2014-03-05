SAN JOSE Costa Rica ruling party candidate Johnny Araya is abandoning his campaign to become president of the coffee-producing Central American nation a month before the election goes to a run-off vote, a source close to his camp said on Wednesday.

The source said Araya, of the ruling centrist National Liberation Party, would no longer campaign though under the constitution his name would remain on the ballot. The move appeared to guarantee victory for left-leaning former diplomat Luis Guillermo Solis, who emerged as the surprise front-runner in February.

Araya has been beset by voter resentment over government corruption scandals under President Laura Chinchilla and rising inequality. A University of Costa Rica survey published late on Tuesday showed he trailed centre-left rival Solis 20.9 percent to 64.4 percent ahead of the April 6 run-off.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)